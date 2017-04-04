Justice Dept. seeks pause on agreement with Baltimore police

The Trump administration is warning U.S. companies that it will investigate and prosecute those that discriminate against qualified American workers in favor of foreigners.More >>
The archives contacted the White House about the matter because the Presidential Records Act requires such correspondence to be preserved for history.
New disclosures of the breadth and tangle of Jared Kushner's financial holdings illustrate the ethical land mines ahead for President Donald Trump's son-in-law and his wife.
Senate Republicans and Democrats are ready to commence a floor debate on whether to confirm President Donald Trump's pick for the Supreme Court.
The first 100 days of the Trump presidency has included two travel bans and several executive orders.
One in five unauthorized immigrants live in New York City and Los Angeles, according to Pew Research.
The Environmental Protection Agency commissioned photos to document the state of the environment when it was formed in 1970.
The countries the Trump administration banned refuges from does not include countries where he has business ties.
Protesters gathered across the nation in response to an executive order issued by President Donald Trump that detained and deported immigrants and refugees.
As the Republican nominee, Donald Trump listed 21 conservatives from which he would choose to replace late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.
The cabinet of President-elect Donald Trump is taking shape and includes billionaires and some blasts from the political past.
Protestors gathered in several states around America and even in other countries following Donald Trump's surprising victory as the President of the United States.
People experienced a variety of emotions in reaction to Donald Trump becoming the president-elect.
Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump battle on Election Day for 270 electoral votes and a seat in the Oval Office.
