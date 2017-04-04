Latest Indiana sports

PHILLIES-REDS

Hernandez leads off opener with HR, Phillies beat Reds 4-3

CINCINNATI (AP) - Cesar Hernandez opened the Phillies' season with a homer, Jeremy Hellickson drove in a run with his first career triple and Philadelphia beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-3 in rain Monday.

Hernandez connected on Scott Feldman's eighth pitch, and the Phillies held on for their first opening day victory in three years. Freddy Galvis - who had a career-high 20 homers last season - added a solo shot in the second. The Reds gave up the most homers in the majors last season.

Hellickson (1-0) pitched into the sixth, allowing a run and six hits, and he also contributed his RBI triple in the sixth. Right fielder Scott Schebler failed to make a diving catch of his two-out liner, letting the ball get by him as Hellickson chugged across an infield turned muddy by several innings of rain.

Hellickson was the first pitcher to triple in an opener since the Giants' Jack Sanford in 1963, according to ESPN.

TIGERS-WHITE SOX PPD

Tigers-White Sox opener in Chicago postponed because of rain

CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago White Sox have postponed their season opener against the Detroit Tigers because of rain.

With the field drenched and no break in the forecast, the game was called off 91 minutes after the scheduled start Monday. It will be made up on Tuesday afternoon.

The Tigers are trying to get back to the playoffs after missing the postseason for the second straight year. They finished eight games behind Cleveland in the AL Central and fell just short of a wild card.

The White Sox are rebuilding coming off a 78-84 finish and their fourth straight losing season. They traded ace Chris Sale and outfielder Adam Eaton. Management stocked up on young players, hoping to turn around a franchise with one playoff appearance since 2005.

SENATORS-RED WINGS

Svechnikov gets SO winner in debut, Red Wings beat Senators

DETROIT (AP) - Evgeni Svechnikov scored the only goal of the shootout in his NHL debut, lifting the Detroit Red Wings to a 5-4 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Monday night.

In the seventh round of the tiebreaker, Svechnikov went to his backhand and slid the puck between the pads of Ottawa goalie Craig Anderson.

Tomas Tatar had a goal and an assist, and Frans Nielsen, Gustav Nyquist and Dylan Larkin scored in regulation for Detroit, Nick Jensen had two assists and Petr Mrazek stopped 41 shots.

Kyle Turris and Fredrik Claesson scored 4:09 apart in the third period to tie the score for the Senators, who pulled into a tie with Boston for third place in the Atlantic Division. Ottawa is technically ahead at the moment with a game in hand on the Bruins.

Erik Karlsson had a goal and an assist, Alexandre Burows also scored and Turris also had two assists for the Senators.

LIONS-MOVE

Detroit Lions sign linebacker Nick Bellore

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) - The Detroit Lions have signed linebacker Nick Bellore.

The team announced the move Monday and did not disclose terms. Bellore spent the past two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. He appeared in 14 games last season, starting 10. He had 77 tackles (55 solo) last season, along with one sack, one interception, five pass defenses, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Bellore played his first four seasons with the New York Jets are going undrafted out of Central Michigan.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.