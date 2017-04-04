Suspect charged after hoax device found at KY courthouse - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Suspect charged after hoax device found at KY courthouse

Joshua Davis (Source: KSP) Joshua Davis (Source: KSP)
RUSSELLVILLE, KY (WSMV) -

Kentucky State Police have charged a man in connection to a fake bomb found at the Logan County Justice Center.

Joshua Davis, 33, is charged with first-degree terroristic threatening following the bomb scare on March 27.

The Logan County Grand Jury returned an indictment on Friday.

A similar device was also found at the Todd County courthouse that same day, but officials are not connecting Davis to that incident.

