Report: Tony Romo to retire, become NFL analyst

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo plans to retire and join an NFL broadcast team, according to ESPN. (Source: AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

(RNN) - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo plans to leave football and go into broadcasting, according to a report Tuesday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter said on Twitter that Romo's plans come even as the Cowboys were set to release him. That would have freed him to negotiate a contract with another NFL team.

Romo, 36, suffered another injury before the 2016 season, allowing rookie Dak Prescott the chance to start at QB. Prescott helped Dallas to a 13-3 record, and they were the No. 1 seed in the NFC going into the playoffs.

Prescott continued as the starter even as Romo returned to full health, and Romo announced during the season that Prescott had his support as the team's starter.

Romo had started for the Cowboys since 2006, and he is the team's all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns, despite joining the team as an undrafted free agent in 2003. He would finish his career with a win-loss record of 78-49, 34,183 yards passing and 253 total TDs with a 65.3 completion percentage.

Romo never led Dallas past the divisional round of the playoffs.

He has dealt with collarbone and back injuries in recent years, playing in only parts of five games over the last two seasons. Still, reportedly he had teams that wanted to bring him in as their starter in 2017, including the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans.

ESPN's Todd Archer and Schefter said the Dallas QB already had interest from NBC, CBS and Fox, and he could become a color commentator for NFL games "where he wants."

Tony Romo is leaving football and going into broadcasting, even with Dallas planning to release him today, sources tell @toddarcher and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 4, 2017

Copyright 2017 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.