Tony Romo retires, joins CBS as NFL analyst

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo has retired from playing football and joined the NFL on CBS team, the network announced. (Source: AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

(RNN) - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo plans to leave football and go into broadcasting, according to reports Tuesday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter said on Twitter that Romo's plans come even as the Cowboys were set to release him. That would have freed him to negotiate a contract with another NFL team.

Romo, 36, will join CBS and provide color commentary for NFL games, the network announced on Facebook. The Associated Press stated he would join Jim Nantz in the broadcast booth, replacing Phil Simms.

The Cowboys QB suffered another injury before the 2016 season, giving rookie Dak Prescott the chance to start. Prescott helped Dallas to a 13-3 record, and they were the No. 1 seed in the NFC going into the playoffs.

Prescott continued as the starter even as Romo returned to full health, and Romo announced during the season that Prescott had his support as the team's starter.

Romo had started for the Cowboys since 2006, and he is the team's all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns, despite joining the team as an undrafted free agent in 2003. He would finish his career with a win-loss record of 78-49, 34,183 yards passing and 253 total TDs with a 65.3 completion percentage.

Romo never led Dallas past the divisional round of the playoffs.

He has dealt with collarbone and back injuries in recent years, playing in only parts of five games over the last two seasons. Still, reportedly he had teams that wanted to bring him in as their starter in 2017, including the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans.

