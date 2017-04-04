Police: Henderson man found covered in blood - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Police: Henderson man found covered in blood

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Raycom Image) (Raycom Image)
HENDERSON CO., KY (WFIE) -

Henderson police are investigating a robbery.

According to a police report, around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday officers responded to a call about a suspicious person in the alley behind a business in the 400 block of S. Green St.

When officers got there they found a man walking down the alley who was covered in blood and seemed disoriented.

Police say the man was able to tell them that his cell phone and his backpack were taken from him. The man was then taken to the hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about what happened should call Henderson police at (270) 831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at (270) 831-1111.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • WAVE 3 NewsNEWSMore>>

  • Police: Man linked to laced heroin, overdoses arrested

    Police: Man linked to laced heroin, overdoses arrested

    Tuesday, April 4 2017 9:37 AM EDT2017-04-04 13:37:46 GMT

    According to a news release from the Columbus Police Department, investigators linked Cyrus P. Nida, 19, to several suspects arrested last September for allegedly bringing laced heroin into Bartholomew County, causing a number of people to overdose.

    More >>

    According to a news release from the Columbus Police Department, investigators linked Cyrus P. Nida, 19, to several suspects arrested last September for allegedly bringing laced heroin into Bartholomew County, causing a number of people to overdose.

    More >>

  • Funeral service today for fallen LMPD Ofc. Nick Rodman

    Services for fallen LMPD officer announced

    Tuesday, April 4 2017 5:51 AM EDT2017-04-04 09:51:43 GMT
    Officer Nick Rodman (Source: LMPD)Officer Nick Rodman (Source: LMPD)

     Louisville Metro police have released information about the visitation, memorial and funeral services for Officer Nick Rodman. 

    More >>

    Louisville Metro police have released information about the visitation, memorial and funeral services for Officer Nick Rodman.

    More >>

  • Procession route announced for slain officer's funeral

    Procession route announced for slain officer's funeral

    Tuesday, April 4 2017 5:46 AM EDT2017-04-04 09:46:20 GMT
    The final leg of Saturday's memorial procession stopped in front LMPD's first division where Officer Nick Rodman worked. His brothers and sisters in blue said goodbye as they placed red roses on his hearse. (Source: Jobina Fortson/ WAVE 3 News)The final leg of Saturday's memorial procession stopped in front LMPD's first division where Officer Nick Rodman worked. His brothers and sisters in blue said goodbye as they placed red roses on his hearse. (Source: Jobina Fortson/ WAVE 3 News)

    LMPD Officer Nick Rodman died last week, a day after he was involved in a violent crash with a suspect he was chasing through the streets of Louisville.

    More >>

    LMPD Officer Nick Rodman died last week, a day after he was involved in a violent crash with a suspect he was chasing through the streets of Louisville.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly