Police: Henderson man found covered in blood

Henderson police are investigating a robbery.

According to a police report, around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday officers responded to a call about a suspicious person in the alley behind a business in the 400 block of S. Green St.

When officers got there they found a man walking down the alley who was covered in blood and seemed disoriented.

Police say the man was able to tell them that his cell phone and his backpack were taken from him. The man was then taken to the hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about what happened should call Henderson police at (270) 831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at (270) 831-1111.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.