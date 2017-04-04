Police: Man linked to laced heroin, overdoses arrested

COLUMBUS, IN (WAVE) - A man who police said they've tied to a series of heroin overdoses was among three people arrested on drug charges Monday night in Columbus, Indiana.

According to a news release from the Columbus Police Department, investigators linked Cyrus P. Nida, 19, to several suspects arrested last September for allegedly bringing laced heroin into Bartholomew County, causing a number of people to overdose.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Nida after allegedly watching him dealing drugs in his driveway on Forest Drive in Columbus. Nida and a 17-year-old juvenile were taken into custody. Police said they later recovered about four grams of heroin, a handgun, a loaded shotgun, a large amount of ammunition and drug paraphernalia inside Nida's home.

Detectives said during their investigation they learned that Nida traveled outside Bartholomew County to obtain heroin and then returned to the community with it. Investigators said they have linked Nida to several overdoses, including that of a 17-year-old who overdosed recently in a Columbus parking lot and was revived by a sheriff's deputy.

Nida was charged with dealing a narcotic drug. He also was remanded on preliminary charges of dealing heroin, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The juvenile suspect faces preliminary charges of possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Earlier on Monday, detectives served an arrest warrant on Joseph L. Leszcynski, 31, of Columbus. Officers said they found heroin inside his clothing. He was taken to the Bartholomew County Jail and charged with two counts of dealing a narcotic drug and possession of heroin.

