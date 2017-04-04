UK's Monk joins Fox, declares for NBA Draft

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - For the second straight day, a talented UK freshman surprised nobody when he announced he will declare for the NBA Draft.

De'Aaron Fox made his decision Monday, and backcourt partner Malik Monk followed suit Tuesday morning.

"After taking some time with my family and reflecting on this season, I have decided to enter my name into the 2017 NBA Draft," Monk said in a statement. "As a little kid, these are words that I could only dream of saying. For that I am very grateful and thank God. I would like to thank Coach (John Calipari) for helping me evolve my game and become a more complete basketball player."

Added Calipari: "Malik is a special talent. With Malik you're talking about a superior athlete with skills and an ability to score that make him truly unique. What I love about Malik is that, as the season went on, he learned how to help our team win by doing more than just score. He became an efficient player who I believe will make an immediate impact at the next level."

Monk turned in several memorable individual performances, including an electrifying 47-point effort in a regular-season win over eventual national champion North Carolina in December.

And in the rematch between the teams in last month's Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament, his late three-pointer tied a game in which UK trailed throughout, only to lose at the buzzer moments later.

Monk finished his first and final season at UK averaging 19.8 points per game – second among all freshmen nationally – and reached double-figure scoring in all but two contests. Like Fox did Monday, Monk thanked Big Blue Nation for its support throughout his time in Lexington.

"BBN, I cannot thank you enough for all the support and encouragement you showed me throughout the year," he said. "Although the season didn’t end like we wanted it to, you gave me memories that will last a lifetime. We couldn’t have done it without you. From the Bahamas to Vegas, you were right there. Through the ups and downs of the season, you were right there. I will forever be thankful for the support. You are truly the best fans in the world."

Most mock drafts have Monk going among the top few picks, a couple of slots ahead of Fox.

