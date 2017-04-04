Kentucky's Monk becomes second Wildcat to enter NBA draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky guard Malik Monk says he will enter the NBA draft and hire an agent, the second Wildcats' freshman in as many days to announce his departure after coming within seconds of reaching the Final Four.

Projected as an NBA lottery pick, Monk said in a statement Tuesday that he talked with family before making the decision many expected. He added, "As a little kid, these are words that I could only dream of saying."

The 6-foot-3 Arkansas native was Kentucky's top scorer at 19.8 points per game, highlighted by a school freshman record 47 in a 103-100 victory over North Carolina last fall.

The consensus All-American selection and Associated Press Southeastern Conference Player and Newcomer of the Year hit a late 3-pointer to tie the South Regional final against North Carolina before the Wildcats lost 75-73 on Luke Maye's last-second jumper.

