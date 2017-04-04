2 killed in crash involving semi on I-65S in Seymour

Two people were killed when a passenger vehicle hit this semi. (Source: Indiana State Police)

One of the two crashes involved a fatality. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

SEYMOUR, IN (WAVE) - Two people were killed Tuesday morning in one of two accidents that shut down southbound Interstate 65 at the Seymour exit.

Indiana State Police said the fatalities happened when a passenger vehicle rear-ended a semi at mile marker 48.

The other crash happened at close to the same time at mile marker 47 and involved two semis.

No other information has been released.

