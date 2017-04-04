Tanker buckles, releasing hot corn mash onto I-64W in Floyd Co.; 2 lanes closed

The tanker is on the shoulder of the interstate. (Source: Ryan Houchen/Lafayette Township Fire Protection District)

FLOYD COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - Two lanes of westbound Interstate 64 have been shut down near Highway 150 after a tanker truck buckled, releasing a small amount of hot corn mash onto the roadway.

A spokeswoman for the Floyd County Emergency Management Agency said the frame on the tanker broke.

It is expected to take until 3:30 p.m. or so to clean up the scene. Drivers should avoid the area near US 150.

