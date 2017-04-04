NTT Data to sponsor IndyCar's Scott Dixon at Long Beach

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - NTT Data will sponsor four-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon this weekend at Long Beach.

Chip Ganassi Racing is still looking for a full-time sponsor for the series' most decorated driver. Target ended its 27-year sponsorship of the team at the end of last season.

NTT Data is in its fifth season with Ganassi, and is the primary sponsor for Tony Kanaan. The company will be on both Dixon and Kanaan's cars for Sunday's race.

NTT Data will also be an associate sponsor for Dixon at Phoenix and Indianapolis.

Ganassi team president Steve Lauletta praised NTT Data for increasing its role in IndyCar, and for stepping up in key markets for the company. But he noted the team is still "focused on locking in a full-time partner" for Dixon.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.