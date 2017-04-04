Officials: One dead in Boone County crash

One person died in a crash on Interstate 71/75 in northern Kentucky Tuesday.

It happened shortly before 12 p.m. in the southbound lanes between Turfway and Houston roads.

A pickup truck and semi were believed to be involved, according to dispatchers.

The crash caused significant delays and a backup all the way to Covington.

Air Care was initially put on standby but was later canceled.

The cause of the crash and victim's identity have not been released.

