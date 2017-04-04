Officials: One dead in Boone County crash

A Louisville man is in critical condition after an incident in the Gulf Of Mexico.More >>
A Louisville man is in critical condition after an incident in the Gulf Of Mexico.More >>
Rodman was seriously injured when he crashed with a suspect he was pursuing in a high-speed chase that ended in a violent crash. He died the next day.More >>
Rodman was seriously injured when he crashed with a suspect he was pursuing in a high-speed chase that ended in a violent crash. He died the next day.More >>
A man is charged with arson in a fire that burned down a house in the Portland neighborhood on Monday.More >>
A man is charged with arson in a fire that burned down a house in the Portland neighborhood on Monday.More >>
Indiana State Police said the fatalities happened when a passenger vehicle rear-ended a semi at mile marker 48.More >>
Indiana State Police said the fatalities happened when a passenger vehicle rear-ended a semi at mile marker 48.More >>
Nerd Wallet conducted a study on how much parents spend on their babies during the first year.More >>
Nerd Wallet conducted a study on how much parents spend on their babies during the first year.More >>