Man charged in connection to Campbellsville woman's death

CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Greensburg man has been charged in connection to the death of a Campbellsville woman.

Kentucky State Police said Keith Wayne Morgan, 36, was arrested Monday afternoon at the Campbellsville Police Department and charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

The body of Ronna Gaddie, 28, was found over an embankment off Edwin Williams Road on Saturday.

An autopsy was performed. Results are pending toxicology results.

