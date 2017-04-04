Mother claims JCPS staff allowed known bully to beat her daughter

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The mother of a JCPS student is suing three employees of Thomas Jefferson Middle School, claiming they were negligent and allowed a known bully to beat and injure her child.

Shannon Mahaffey plans to file the lawsuit in Jefferson Circuit Court on Wednesday.

The lawsuit names Vice Principal Rogers, Vice Principal Rock, computer teacher Strohmeier and the parents/legal guardians of a student identified as J.L.S.

Mahaffey claims J.L.S. was roaming the hallways unsupervised after school on January 6, 2017, entered Strohmeier's classroom and assaulted her daughter, who is referred to in the lawsuit as S.M. The assault is described as J.L.S. violently punching S.M. in the face numerous times.

As a result of the alleged assault, S.M. received a broken nose, nasal contusion and head injuries, according to the lawsuit.

Mahaffey also claims school staff knew J.L.S. was violent and dangerous, but did not properly supervise him.

Mahaffey is seeking compensation for medical expenses, punitive damages, pain and suffering, mental anguish and attorney's fees.

Shannon Mahaffey and her daughter are expected to speak at press conference with their attorney on Wednesday when the suit is filed.

