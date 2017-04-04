Clubhouse renovations at Churchill Downs coming to an end

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Churchill Downs is unveiling it's $16 million renovation in the facility's Clubhouse, promising the area will be accessible by Derby Day.

The project modernizes the 95,000 square feet of space on the second floor of the Clubhouse. The project is designed to improve the venue circulation and service the 13,000 guests that flow through the area during big events.

The Aristides Lounge, formerly an unfinished space that was sometimes used during events, is now permanent fixture, seating nearly 300 guests with 27 flat screen TVs and a full-service bar.

Above the lounge is The Loft at Aristides Lounge, which is accessible by a new staircase and elevator. The space provides more intimate dining and event experience in a sectionalized room. Seating 300 guests, The Loft has 38 flat screen TVs and a full-service bar.

Champions Bar and Gold Room, an area exclusive to VIP bettors and horsemen, will seat 240 guests. The Gold Room is a Las Vegas sports book-style area with 49 flat screen TVs and new Bet Pro betting machines. The area has its own balcony, providing a view of the Paddock and covered seating for approximately 130 guests.

Another multi-million dollar project is already underway, scheduled to be finished by Spring 2018.

