McCraken is the 7-5 early favorite for Blue Grass Stakes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - McCraken is the 7-5 morning line favorite for the $1 million Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland that awards 170 points toward the Kentucky Derby.

The unbeaten Kentucky-bred colt trained by Ian Wilkes drew the No. 2 post position on Tuesday for Saturday's 1 1/8-mile Grade 2 race featuring seven 3-year-olds. McCraken is 4-0 and won the Grade 3 Sam F. Davis at Tampa Bay Downs on Feb. 11.

Tapwrit is the 5-2 second choice and drew the No. 4 position. The Todd Pletcher-trained horse is sixth with 54 Derby points and was second to McCraken in the Davis.

Practical Joke is the 7-2 third choice and starts from the No. 7 position. Trained by Chad Brown, he has three wins with a third in last fall's Grade 1 Breeders' Cup Juvenile.

