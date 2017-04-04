IMAGES: LMPD Officer Nick Rodman laid to rest

An American flag greeted the funeral procession at Cave Hill Cemetery. (Source: Andreina Centlivre/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A funeral service was held Tuesday, April 4 for Ofc. Nick Rodman of the Louisville Metro Police Department. Rodman died after a violent crash with a suspect vehicle during a high-speed chase in the Portland neighborhood.

MOBILE USERS: Tap here to view images from the services at Southeast Christian Church and Cave Hill Cemetery.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.