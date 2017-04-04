National political themes prominent in local races across US

(Ahn For Congress Campaign via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Ahn For Congress campaign shows Robert Lee Ahn. Ahn is one of several candidates for an open seat in the U.S. Twenty-three candidates are competing for an open U.S...

(Arturo Carmona For Congress Campaign via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Arturo Carmona For Congress campaign shows Arturo Carmona in Los Angeles. Carmona is one of several candidates for an open seat in the U.S. House of Rep...

(Brian Jackson /Chicago Sun-Times via AP). In this April 21, 2014 photo, Bolingbrook Mayor Roger Claar speaks at the State of Illinois building in Chicago. Claar has been mayor of Bolingbrook for more than three decades, but faces a spirited challenge ...

(Rafael Cardenas/Wendy Carrillo For Congress Campaign via AP, File). This 2017 photo provided by the Wendy Carrillo For Congress Campaign shows Wendy Carrillo, one of several candidates for an open seat in the U.S. House of Representatives in a strongl...

(AP Photo/ Sara Burnett). In this March 30, 2017 photo, Jackie Traynere, Democratic candidate for Bolingbrook mayor, poses in her office in Bolingbrook, Ill. The current mayor, Republican Roger Claar has been mayor of Bolingbrook for more than three de...

By The Associated Press

Elections being held Tuesday across the U.S. feature a mayoral race with presidential overtones, a 23-person congressional primary highlighting Democratic Party rifts, a school board challenged for accommodating a transgender student, and referendums on leadership and police issues in the Missouri cities of St. Louis and Ferguson.

Here are some of the key local races on the ballot:

TOUGH FIGHT FOR SUBURBAN MAYOR WHO BACKED TRUMP

A longtime suburban Chicago mayor was facing a spirited re-election challenge after he hosted a fundraiser for Donald Trump in September at a city-owned golf club. Roger Claar, Bollingbrook's mayor for 31 years, has usually faced little if any opposition, but a union organizer and county board member who was a Bernie Sanders delegate at the Democratic National Convention was giving the 71-year-old mayor the fight of his political career.

NATION'S FIRST CONGRESSIONAL PRIMARY OF 2017

The first congressional primary since Trump's November victory somewhat resembles a continuation of last year's Democratic presidential primary between Hillary Clinton and Sanders. Rep. Xavier Becerra stepped down from the California district to become state attorney general, and 23 candidates - including several who point to the Vermont senator for inspiration - are vying to succeed him.

For more information: http://apne.ws/2oznaBP

MURDER VICTIM'S WIFE BIDS FOR ST. LOUIS MAYOR

St. Louis voters are choosing their first new mayor in 16 years after Francis Slay decided not to seek a fifth term. The strong favorite, who would become the city's first female mayor, is City Council member Lyda Krewson - an anti-crime advocate whose husband was murdered in front of her and her children more than two decades ago during a random carjacking.

For more information: http://apne.ws/2nGBMeK

SCHOOL BOARD RACE COULD DETERMINE LOCKER ROOM POLICY

A school board election could determine the fate of a suburban Chicago district's policy allowing a transgender student to use the girls' locker room. More than 50 families are suing the Palatine Township High School District 211 in federal court, and the ACLU says the policy could be rolled back if three parents who support the lawsuit win seats on the board.

For more information: http://apne.ws/2o6dnSW

FATAL POLICE SHOOTING WEIGHS ON FERGUSON ELECTION

Voters in Ferguson, where a white police officer fatally shot black 18-year-old Michael Brown in 2014, are deciding whether to re-elect James Knowles III or replace him with a councilwoman who would be the St. Louis suburb's first black mayor. They also are weighing a proposal to add strict police body camera requirements to the city charter.

For more information: http://apne.ws/2nGwsZ1

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.