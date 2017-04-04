TRAFFIC ALERT: I-65 construction causes lane changes in IN

MEMPHIS, IN (WAVE) – Springtime is here and that means flowers, warmer temperatures and construction.



Like many old things, both lanes of Interstate 65 need a little bit of a makeover.



“This section of Highway 65 was originally built in 1958,” Harry Maginity, with INDOT, said. “We’re taking the pavement up and reconstructing it.”



A fair share of cars drive by daily. Each car, wearing and tearing the road.

“There’s a time when you actually have to rebuild your roadbed so we are taking up all the pavement,” Maginity said.



With an increasing number of cars daily, they are having to accommodate.

“We have to widen the road to go to six lanes which means we’re having to take down the bridges one half at a time,” Maginity said.



Traffic will be redirected to all northbound lanes in the area of Muddy Fork starting April 5. The area between the Memphis exit and Perry Crossing will have traffic redirected to all southbound lanes starting April 10.

The ever-friendly orange barrels indicate the eight mile work zone. The barrels also serve as a reminder to keep in mind who is behind those markers.



“Be very careful, protect us because barrels don’t do much to protect us, safe driving does,” Maginity said.



INDOT promises all the construction will be worth your time and buck.



“We’re looking to get a long service life out of them, as far as surfacing you might have to come back every 10 to 14 years to resurface,” Maginity said.



Construction in this area is expected to go until 2018.



