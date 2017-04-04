Trump, transgender and police shootings dominate elections

(Ahn For Congress Campaign via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Ahn For Congress campaign shows Robert Lee Ahn. Ahn is one of several candidates for an open seat in the U.S. Twenty-three candidates are competing for an open U.S...

(Arturo Carmona For Congress Campaign via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Arturo Carmona For Congress campaign shows Arturo Carmona in Los Angeles. Carmona is one of several candidates for an open seat in the U.S. House of Rep...

(Brian Jackson /Chicago Sun-Times via AP). In this April 21, 2014 photo, Bolingbrook Mayor Roger Claar speaks at the State of Illinois building in Chicago. Claar has been mayor of Bolingbrook for more than three decades, but faces a spirited challenge ...

(Rafael Cardenas/Wendy Carrillo For Congress Campaign via AP, File). This 2017 photo provided by the Wendy Carrillo For Congress Campaign shows Wendy Carrillo, one of several candidates for an open seat in the U.S. House of Representatives in a strongl...

(AP Photo/ Sara Burnett). In this March 30, 2017 photo, Jackie Traynere, Democratic candidate for Bolingbrook mayor, poses in her office in Bolingbrook, Ill. The current mayor, Republican Roger Claar has been mayor of Bolingbrook for more than three de...

By The Associated Press

Elections Tuesday across the U.S. featured a mayoral race with presidential overtones, a 23-person congressional primary highlighting Democratic Party rifts, a school board challenged for accommodating a transgender student and referendums on leadership and police issues in the Missouri cities of St. Louis and Ferguson.

Here are some of the key local races on the ballot:

SUBURBAN MAYOR WHO BACKED TRUMP AHEAD

A longtime suburban Chicago mayor was narrowly leading his re-election race after he hosted a fundraiser for Donald Trump in September at a city-owned golf club. Roger Claar, Bolingbrook's mayor for 31 years, has usually faced little if any opposition, but a union organizer and county board member who was a Bernie Sanders delegate at the Democratic National Convention was giving the 71-year-old mayor the fight of his political career. With all precincts reporting, Claar held a 62-vote lead, although some ballots remained to be counted.

See full story: http://apne.ws/2oWX08p

NATION'S FIRST CONGRESSIONAL PRIMARY OF 2017

The first congressional primary since Trump's November victory somewhat resembles a continuation of last year's Democratic presidential primary between Hillary Clinton and Sanders. Rep. Xavier Becerra stepped down from the California district to become state attorney general, and 23 candidates - including several who point to the Vermont senator for inspiration - are vying to succeed him.

See full story: http://apne.ws/2oznaBP

MURDER VICTIM'S WIFE WINS ST. LOUIS MAYOR VOTE

St. Louis voters elected a new mayor, Lyda Krewson, whose husband was murdered in front of her and her children more than two decades ago during a random carjacking. She has promised to fight to reduce the city's high crime rate. She succeeds Francis Slay, who held the office for 16 years. She is the city's first woman mayor.

See full story: http://apne.ws/2nGBMeK

SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS SURVIVE FIGHT OVER TRANSGENDER POLICY

A slate of school board members opposed to a suburban Chicago district's policy allowing a transgender student to use the girls' locker room were defeated. More than 50 families are suing the Palatine Township High School District 211 in federal court, saying the policy allowing transgender students to use the locker room of the gender they identify with, violates the privacy of other students. But two incumbent board members and a former member who supported the policy, were elected.

See full story: http://apne.ws/2o6dnSW

FERGUSON VOTERS RE-ELECT MAYOR

Voters in Ferguson, where a white police officer fatally shot black 18-year-old Michael Brown in 2014, re-elected James Knowles III as mayor over a councilwoman who was trying to become the St. Louis suburb's first black mayor. They also approved a proposal to add strict police body camera requirements to the city charter.

See full story: http://apne.ws/2nGwsZ1

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.