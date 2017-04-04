Former Carlisle Co., KY teacher arrested, facing charges for alleged relationship with student

A former teacher in Carlisle County, Kentucky was arrested Tuesday for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old student.

On March 11, KSP Post 1 received anonymous information indicating Zachary J. Sims, 29, of Hickory, Kentucky, a teacher for Carlisle County Middle/High School, was involved in a relationship with a 17-year-old student.

KSP Detective David Dick began an investigation and shortly thereafter Sims resigned his teacher’s position.

During the course of the investigation, evidence was discovered that showed there had been sexually explicit conversations between Sims and the juvenile over the course of several months.

On April 3, an arrest warrant was issued for Sims charging him with unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual activity, tampering with physical evidence, and first degree official misconduct.

On April 4, 2017, Sims was arrested and lodged in the Ballard County Jail.

The investigation is continuing by Detective Dick. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

