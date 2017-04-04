Feds shut down northern Kentucky factory linked to nationwide E. coli outbreak

One of the Dixie Dew products listed in the recall (FDA)

A peanut butter substitute manufactured in northern Kentucky is believed to be the source of a national E. coli outbreak, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

12 people from five states have been infected after consuming SoyNut Butter products possibly manufactured at Erlanger’s Dixie Dew Products, Inc., the FDA reports.

Dixie Dew manufactures I.M Healthy brand peanut butter substitutes and granola bars.

Federal agents found unsanitary conditions during several visits to the Jamike Avenue plant in March, according to the FDA.

According to the report, inspectors observed a walk-in cooler with mold growing on the surface of some products. The cooler also contained “rodent defiled marking that penetrated the box and product."

Investigators reported SoyNut Butter processing equipment had not been disassembled for cleaning and sanitizing since 2015.

The report also claims an employee was observed not using soap or hot water while washing his hands after he had touched the floor. He then continued handling packaged food ingredients and products.

The following products have been recalled in connection with the outbreak:

Dixie Diner’s Club brand Carb Not Beanit Butter (only available online and through mail order)

All flavors and sizes of I.M. Healthy SoyNut Butters

All flavors and sizes of I.M. Healthy Granola

Pro Sports Club 20/20 Life Styles Yogurt Peanut Crunch Bars

Symptoms of E. coli infection include fever, abdominal pain, feeling tired, decreased frequency in urination, small unexplained bruises or bleeding, and pallor, according to the FDA. Most people recover within a few weeks, but some suffer permanent damage or die.

Although the suspension of registration applies to the entire facility, FDA does not currently have evidence to indicate that any other products manufactured in the facility are contaminated or otherwise impacted and subject to recall.

