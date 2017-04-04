Covington police searching for strong armed robbery suspect

Police are searching for a suspect after a strong-arm robbery in a Latonia neighborhood.

According to police, Joseph Daniel Bauguss is accused of committing the March 23 robbery

Bauguss is a white male, 35-years-old, 6’0” and 230 lbs. He has blue eyes and tattoos of an anchor and UFO on the right side of his neck.

If you know where police can find him, contact Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040 or call Covington police at 859-292-2234.

