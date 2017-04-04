Arson arrest made in Bank Street fire

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man is charged with arson in a fire that burned down a house in the Portland neighborhood on Monday.

Larry Marsee threatened to set fire to the house in the 400 block of Bank Street, according to his arrest report.

Fire broke out in house at 6:45 a.m. on Monday.

Four homeless people were in the house when it caught fire; they all made it out unharmed, Battalion Chief Jeff Botner said.

Marsee admitted to setting the fire when he was questioned by police.

