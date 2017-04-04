Louisville man dies after rescuing daughter from Gulf of Mexico

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man who rescued his daughter from the Gulf of Mexico has died.

Firefighters were called to Fort Morgan Beach in Alabama just before 7 p.m. Monday for a swimmer in distress. A man was receiving CPR when emergency responders arrived.

A friend of Kevin Chitwood told WAVE 3 News Chitwood was trying to save his daughter from the strong tide when he went under.

Chitwood was taken to South Baldwin Regional Medical Center, where he died about 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Baldwin County Coroner.

A family friend said Chitwood's daughter, another child and her mother were also taken to the hospital and have since been released.

The Chitwoods are members of St. Albert the Great Catholic Church in Louisville.

"On behalf of the entire Saint Albert the Great Parish community, I want to extend my deepest sympathy to Bobbie and Josie on the tragic death of their dear husband and father, Kevin," the church's pastor, Rev. David Harris said. "Kevin was an active and helpful member of our parish and school communities, and he will be greatly missed. As we pray for the repose of his soul, we also pray for consolation and comfort for his family and many friends."

