Louisville man who rescued daughter from Gulf of Mexico dies

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville man rescued his daughter from the Gulf Of Mexico has died.

Fort Morgan, AL firefighters were called to the beach just before 7 p.m. on Monday for a swimmer in distress. A man was receiving CPR when emergency responders arrived.

A friend of Kevin Chitwood told WAVE 3 News he was trying to save his daughter from the tide when he went under.

Chitwood was taken to South Baldwin Regional Medical Center, where he passed away at about 3 p.m., according to the Baldwin County Coroner.

A family friend tells us the daughter, another child and her mother were also taken to the hospital and have since been released.

