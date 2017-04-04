Proposed property tax ordinance to help fund VFD passes first reading, final vote in two weeks

A proposed ordinance in Henderson County that could help fund volunteer fire departments passed its first reading.

The ordinance would add a $55 fee to property taxes, but property owners could opt-out and not pay the tax.

After months of considering the possible changes, officials tell us proposing the ordinance with that option is probably what's best.

"The point of this ordinance is not to extract enough money as we can for volunteer fire departments," Judge Executive Brad Schneider said. "The point is to increase the participation rate, so the opt-out option will be really easy."

But even with that, some residents are still not happy with city leaders,

"You don't even represent anybody when it comes right down to it," a resident said. "It's just terrible. shame, shame, shame on every one of you."

There is still another reading before the ordinance could officially pass on April 18th. Fire officials are feeling optimistic.

"We are going make that call," President of Henderson Co. Fire Chief's Association Glenn Powell said. "We aren't going to second guess whether they paid or not. That doesn't matter to us. I can say for all the chief's that's out there. We are going to do what's right for the people that are there, whether you paid or not. We are there for the public.

