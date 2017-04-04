Payless Shoesource closing 400 stores immediately

Payless Shoesource plans to close 400 stores immediately and has filed for bankruptcy protection. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) - Shoe chain Payless Shoesource is having trouble footing the bill.

The company announced Tuesday it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

In a statement, Payless CEO W. Paul Jones called this a "difficult, but necessary decision driven by the continued challenges of the retail environment."

Officials say they plan to shut down roughly 400 stores immediately.

Payless is among the many retailers who have struggled from online shopping.

Last month, Moody's issued a report naming 19 retailers that were considered "distressed."

In addition to Payless, others included on the list were J. Crew and Claire's.

