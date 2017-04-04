Payless Shoesource closing 400 stores immediately

An expecting mother could not avoid hitting a wild turkey on a busy highway. The turkey ended up losing its life, and getting stuck to the vehicle's bumper.More >>
An expecting mother could not avoid hitting a wild turkey on a busy highway. The turkey ended up losing its life, and getting stuck to the vehicle's bumper.More >>
Prosecutors say the 57-year-old woman was dealing heroin and pain pills out of her purse from her kitchen table at her home.More >>
Prosecutors say the 57-year-old woman was dealing heroin and pain pills out of her purse from her kitchen table at her home.More >>
The IRS said Tuesday it will begin sending out letters this month to affected taxpayers.More >>
The IRS said Tuesday it will begin sending out letters this month to affected taxpayers.More >>
The restaurant's owner said he wants the restaurant to be a safe place for him, his staff and his customers, "and this kind of incident takes away that sense of security,”More >>
The restaurant's owner said he wants the restaurant to be a safe place for him, his staff and his customers, "and this kind of incident takes away that sense of security,”More >>
Neighbors said they had not heard from Jim Scantling in days. Officials said it took firefighters more than an hour to get his body out of the house. He weighed 500 pounds and was a hoarder.More >>
Neighbors said they had not heard from Jim Scantling in days. Officials said it took firefighters more than an hour to get his body out of the house. He weighed 500 pounds and was a hoarder.More >>