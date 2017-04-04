IMAGES: Photos from Officer Nick Rodman's funeral service - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

IMAGES: Photos from Officer Nick Rodman's funeral service

An officer salutes fallen colleague Nick Rodman at Rodman's funeral service on April 4. (Source: Michelle McGuffin/Southeast Christian Church) An officer salutes fallen colleague Nick Rodman at Rodman's funeral service on April 4. (Source: Michelle McGuffin/Southeast Christian Church)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Southeast Christian Church photographer Michelle McGuffin shared some pictures of Tuesday's funeral service for fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman.

