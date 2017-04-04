Brewers starter Junior Guerra could be out 6 weeks

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps). Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Junior Guerra grimaces after getting injured running to first base during the third inning of an opening day baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Monday, April 3, 2017, in Milwaukee. H...

MILWAUKEE (AP) - The Brewers have placed opening day starter Junior Guerra on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right calf and recalled reliever Brent Suter from Triple-A Colorado Springs.

Manager Craig Counsell said before Tuesday's against the Colorado Rockies that Guerra could be out six weeks with what he called a significant strain.

Guerra got hurt in the 7-5 loss to the Rockies on Monday while breaking out of the batter's box after laying down a bunt in the third inning. The right-hander was on crutches after the game.

Suter went 1-0 with a 4.00 ERA in eight spring training games before the Brewers optioned the left-handed reliever to minor league camp on March 26. Suter did not allow a run in 12 relief appearances with Milwaukee last season, going 2-0.

