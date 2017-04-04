Driver charged with DUI, but won't face charges for hitting child on bike

The child was hit near the intersection of Hancock Street and Burnett Avenue around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A 56-year-old woman was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs after hitting and seriously injuring a boy on his bicycle Tuesday night, but police said she will not face charges related to accident.

A spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department said the 6-year-old boy Kimberly Evans hit was at fault in the incident. Police said the boy was with a group of other juveniles who were riding their bikes through the intersection of Hancock Street and Burnett Avenue around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday when Kimberly Evans struck him with her vehicle. He was rushed to Norton Children's Hospital for treatment. No other juveniles were injured.

Police said Evans remained at the scene with the boy after hitting him.

LMPD spokesman Lamont Washington said police discovered Evans had been driving drunk while investigating the crash, but it was determined she was not at fault in the crash.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is continuing to investigate the incident.

