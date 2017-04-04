Police: 6-year-old boy hit by vehicle, rushed to hospital

The child was hit near the intersection of Hancock Street and Burnett Avenue around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A 6-year-old boy was riding his bicycle when he was hit by a vehicle, according to Louisville Metro police.

The child was with other juveniles who were riding their bicycles through the intersection of Hancock Street and Burnett Avenue around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday when he was hit.

The child was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.

No other juveniles were injured.

A woman who was driving the vehicle remained at the scene. She is expected to face charges.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is continuing to investigate the crash.

