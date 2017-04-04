Police: Woman charged with DUI after hitting, seriously injuring 6-year-old boy on bike

The child was hit near the intersection of Hancock Street and Burnett Avenue around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A 56-year-old woman has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs after hitting and seriously injuring a boy on his bicycle Tuesday night, police said.

The 6-year-old boy was with a group of other juveniles who were riding their bikes through the intersection of Hancock Street and Burnett Avenue around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday when Kimberly Evans allegedly struck him with her vehicle. The boy was rushed to Norton Children's Hospital for treatment. No other juveniles were injured.

Police said Evans remained at the scene with the boy after hitting him.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is continuing to investigate the incident.

