Barge bumps into Smother's Park

Crews are trying to determine how much damage was caused after a barge broke loose from its tugboat and bumped into Smother's Park in Owensboro over the weekend.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

They say there is damage to the precast panels, which is mostly aesthetic. They still want to know what's underneath, but can't yet because the river is high.

They plan to come back out once the river goes down.

Crews will have a discussion in the future to see what the plans for fixing those panels are, if that is the extent of the damage.

