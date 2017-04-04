Man charged in Radcliff murder

Bottles will go on sale throughout the Commonwealth on Friday.More >>
Bottles will go on sale throughout the Commonwealth on Friday.More >>
Brian Woods, 33, was taken into custody Tuesday evening after officers were called to a home in the 400 block of Congress Drive, according to Radcliff police.More >>
Brian Woods, 33, was taken into custody Tuesday evening after officers were called to a home in the 400 block of Congress Drive, according to Radcliff police.More >>
Rodman was seriously injured when he crashed with a suspect he was pursuing in a high-speed chase that ended in a violent crash. He died the next day.More >>
Rodman was seriously injured when he crashed with a suspect he was pursuing in a high-speed chase that ended in a violent crash. He died the next day.More >>
The child was hit near the intersection of Hancock Street and Burnett Avenue around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
The child was hit near the intersection of Hancock Street and Burnett Avenue around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
Churchill Downs is unveiling it's $16 million renovation in the facility's Clubhouse.More >>
Churchill Downs is unveiling it's $16 million renovation in the facility's Clubhouse.More >>