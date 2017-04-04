Man charged in Radcliff murder

RADCLIFF, KY (WAVE) – A man was charged with murder in connection to a death investigation in Radcliff.

Brian Woods, 33, was taken into custody Tuesday evening after officers were called to a home in the 400 block of Congress Drive, according to Radcliff police.



MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Nick Rodman: Hero LMPD officer laid to rest

+ 2 killed in crash involving semi on I-65S in Seymour

+ Parents underestimate costs of raising a baby

No information has been released about the manner of the death or the person's identity.

Woods was booked into the Hardin County Detention Center and charged with murder – domestic violence. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.