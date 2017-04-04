Man charged in Radcliff murder - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Man charged in Radcliff murder

RADCLIFF, KY (WAVE) – A man was charged with murder in connection to a death investigation in Radcliff.

Brian Woods, 33, was taken into custody Tuesday evening after officers were called to a home in the 400 block of Congress Drive, according to Radcliff police.

No information has been released about the manner of the death or the person's identity.

Woods was booked into the Hardin County Detention Center and charged with murder – domestic violence. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday morning.

