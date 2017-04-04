Radcliff homicide victim identified as mother of 4

Williams' cause of death has not been released. (Source: Viewer photo)

RADCLIFF, KY (WAVE) – The victim of a homicide in Hardin County has been identified by the Radcliff Police Department.

Col. Jeffrey Cross, the Radcliff police chief, said Maria Williams, 32, was found dead by officers Tuesday after the suspect, 33-year-old Brian Woods, walked into the Radcliff Police Department and said he had killed his girlfriend at their home.

A search warrant was obtained and executed at the couple's home in the 400 block of Congress Drive. That's when officers found the body. They said Williams had suffered multiple injuries. The exact manner of her death has not been released.

Police said Williams was the mother of four children. They had received reports that Williams was pregnant at the time of her death, but they confirmed through an autopsy that she was not.



Police believe Williams was killed during an argument with Woods Monday night.

Woods was charged with murder and taken to the Hardin County Detention Center.

