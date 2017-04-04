UPDATE: Radcliff homicide victim identified by police

Williams' cause of death has not been released. (Source: Viewer photo)

RADCLIFF, KY (WAVE) – The victim of a homicide in Hardin County has been identified by the Radcliff Police Department.

Col. Jeffrey Cross, the Radcliff police chief, said Maria Williams, 32, was found dead Tuesday by officers performing a welfare check at a home in the 400 block of Congress Drive where Williams lived with the suspect, 33-year-old Brian Woods.

About the same time Williams' body was discovered, investigators said, Woods walked into the Radcliff Police Department and told officers he wanted to confess to a murder.

Woods was taken into custody and charged with murder. Police believe Williams' death stemmed from a domestic incident.



The manner of Williams' death has not been released. Police said they received reports that Williams was pregnant, but they confirmed through an autopsy that she was not.

