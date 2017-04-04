Pacers boost playoff hopes with comeback over Raptors

By MICHAEL MAROTAP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Paul George scored 18 of his 35 points in the third quarter Tuesday night and the desperate Indiana Pacers rallied from a 19-point, first-half deficit and blew out Toronto 108-90.

The Pacers ended a four-game losing streak that saw them slide from a tie for the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference to the very real possibility of missing the postseason.

DeMar DeRozan scored 27 points and Jonas Valanciunas had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Toronto, which had won its previous two.

It was an astounding comeback for Indiana, which was so lethargic in the first half it needed an 8-2 spurt just to get within 51-40 at halftime.

The game was marred by a shoving match between Indiana's Lance Stephenson and DeRozan with 3.3 seconds left. The melee spilled down the sideline and into the Pacers' bench, where Toronto's P.J. Tucker was still jawing with Pacers players.

This story has been corrected to show that the shoving match started between Lance Stephenson and DeMar DeRozan, not DeMarre Carroll.

