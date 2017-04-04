Maker's Mark bottle commemorates the Untouchables

The 1998 commemoration will be released in 2018, followed by one for 2012 to complete the series of white bottles with blue wax. (Source: Doe-Anderson, Inc.)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – It brings together two of Kentucky's finest - basketball and bourbon.



Maker's Mark is releasing the third installment of its five-part series celebrating the University of Kentucky’s championship teams.



The 2017 edition looks back on the 1996 Cats, nicknamed the Untouchables.



Bottles will go on sale throughout the Commonwealth on Friday.

Members from the Untouchable team, including Cameron Mills, Derek Anderson, Jeff Sheppard and Jared Prickett, will sign the commemorative bottles at Keeneland on April 14 at 6 a.m.

For more information about the bottle signing, click here.

The 1998 commemoration will be released in 2018, followed by one for 2012 to complete the series of white bottles with blue wax.



