Latest Indiana sports

RAPTORS-PACERS

Pacers boost playoff hopes with comeback over Raptors

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Paul George scored 18 of his 35 points in the third quarter Tuesday night and the desperate Indiana Pacers rallied from a 19-point, first-half deficit and blew out Toronto 108-90.

The Pacers ended a four-game losing streak that saw them slide from a tie for the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference to the very real possibility of missing the postseason.

DeMar DeRozan scored 27 points and Jonas Valanciunas had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Toronto, which had won its previous two.

It was an astounding comeback for Indiana, which was so lethargic in the first half it needed an 8-2 spurt just to get within 51-40 at halftime.

The game was marred by a shoving match between Indiana's Lance Stephenson and DeRozan with 3.3 seconds left. The melee spilled down the sideline and into the Pacers' bench, where Toronto's P.J. Tucker was still jawing with Pacers players.

IU-BASKETBALL HONOR

Indiana University basketball icon to be honored with marker

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - A state historical marker honoring Indiana University's first black basketball player will be unveiled in front of a building that bears the name of a former university trustee who vehemently opposed racial integration.

The Herald-Times (http://bit.ly/2nYgb48 ) reports the marker honoring Bill Garrett will be placed in a grassy area southwest of the Ora L. Wildermuth Intramural Center.

Garrett's children and the two men who submitted the application for the marker feel it should be placed at the old field house, where Garrett played from 1948 to 1951.

Casey Pfeiffer, head of the Indiana Historical Bureau's marker program, says the decision to create a marker for Garrett was a "no-brainer."

The cast-aluminum sign will be unveiled Saturday after a free, public ceremony at 11 a.m. in the Indiana Memorial Union's Alumni Hall.

INDYCAR-DIXON-SPONSOR

NTT Data to sponsor IndyCar's Scott Dixon at Long Beach

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - NTT Data will sponsor four-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon this weekend at Long Beach.

Chip Ganassi Racing is still looking for a full-time sponsor for the series' most decorated driver. Target ended its 27-year sponsorship of the team at the end of last season.

NTT Data is in its fifth season with Ganassi, and is the primary sponsor for Tony Kanaan. The company will be on both Dixon and Kanaan's cars for Sunday's race.

NTT Data will also be an associate sponsor for Dixon at Phoenix and Indianapolis.

Ganassi team president Steve Lauletta praised NTT Data for increasing its role in IndyCar, and for stepping up in key markets for the company. But he noted the team is still "focused on locking in a full-time partner" for Dixon.

CUBS-CARDINALS

Arrieta, Cubs rebound with 2-1 win over St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Albert Almora Jr. robbed Matt Adams of a home run and Javier Baez made a terrific sliding stop on Kolten Wong's game-ending grounder, sending Jake Arrieta and the Chicago Cubs to a 2-1 victory against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.

It looked as if the Cardinals had tied the game in the seventh, but Almora tracked Adams' deep fly ball to the wall and hauled it in with a leaping grab at the top of the fence in center. A pumped-up Almora then celebrated with left fielder Kyle Schwarber as Adams tipped his batting helmet in appreciation of the catch.

St. Louis had a runner on first in the ninth when Baez went into short right field to take a hit away from Wong. The Cardinals challenged the call on the bang-bang play, but it was allowed to stand.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.