JUST IN: Southbound Dixie Hwy. reopens after injury accident at KY 44

The crash was reported at 3:39 a.m. (Source: Kayla Vanover/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The southbound lanes of Dixie Highway have reopened after an injury accident that shut them down for a time at Highway 44.

A MetroSafe supervisor was not certain about the number of injuries or their severity.

