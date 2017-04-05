Deputies: Man with axe, knife accused of kidnapping young girl in Daviess Co., KY

A man is in the Daviess County, KY jail accused of kidnapping a young girl.

27-year-old Scotty Fitzgerald is facing quite a few charges.

A sergeant with the Daviess County Sheriff's Office says a deputy was called to Highway 60 West between Reed and Stanley Tuesday night because a strange car pulled into a garage.

The caller didn't know the driver and said a girl inside the car seemed scared and was crying. That deputy said Fitzgerald was under the influence of a controlled substance.

He didn't know who he was or how he and the girl, who was seven years old, got there.

Authorities say they found a small axe tucked under Fitzgerald's jacket sleeve as well as a large knife, brass knuckles and suspected meth.

The sheriff's office says the girl told them Fitzgerald had been at her house, got into an argument with her family and told her to get into the car.

She was safely taken back home.

