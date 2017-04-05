Man charged in fatal shootings of 4 at Chicago restaurant

(Chicago Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Chicago Police Department shows Maurice Harris, who has been charged in the fatal shootings of several men at or near a Chicago restaurant. Harris was arrested Tuesday, April 4, 201...

CHICAGO (AP) - A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder in the likely gang-related fatal shooting of four men in and around a South Side Chicago restaurant, police announced Wednesday.

Maurice Harris faces four counts of first-degree murder in the March 30 slayings in the South Shore neighborhood, Chicago police said in a statement. Harris was arrested Tuesday, police said. It wasn't immediately clear whether he has a lawyer who can comment on his behalf.

Two of the men were found dead inside the restaurant, a third was found outside and a fourth was found a block away. They included two brothers whose mother worked at the restaurant.

The deaths were part of gun violence in South Shore that left seven people dead in a 12-hour period. Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said last week the shootings were mostly due to gang conflict.

Following the deaths, Johnson promised a heavy and aggressive police presence in South Shore, saying coordinated police operations would target the people who are driving the violence.

The Cook County medical examiner's office identified the victims as brothers Raheem and Dillon Jackson, ages 19 and 20 respectively, and 28-year-old Emmanuel Stokes. The fourth was identified as Edwin Davis, 32.

According to police, Stokes and Davis were found dead inside the Nadia Fish and Chicken restaurant, Dillon Jackson was found outside and Raheem Jackson was found slumped against a tree a block away.

Jacksons' grandmother, Georgia Jackson, has said the two had gone to the restaurant to get food and to see their mother, who had worked there for several years. She said their mother called to tell her about the shooting.

