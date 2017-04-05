Police: Pot, pills & cash found during Owensboro traffic stop

A man is behind bars after police say they found thousands of dollars worth of drugs and even more in cash during a traffic stop.

According to police, Tuesday night just before 11 officers stopped the vehicle being driven by 31-year-ol Gerald L. Payne for a failing to or improper signal violation.

During the stop, police say the officers detected the odor of marijuana.

Police say they found about five pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $15,000, a loaded carbine rifle, prescription pills, and nearly $19,000 in cash inside the vehicle.

OPD says was also involved in an undercover drug transaction within the last six months during which he sold cocaine.

Payne is currently being held in the Daviess County Detention Center on several drug-related charges.

