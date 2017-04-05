Bam Adebayo is latest UK Wildcat to declare for NBA Draft

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UK freshman Bam Adebayo is the third Wildcat in three days this week to declare for the NBA Draft.

Unlike first-year teammates De'Aaron Fox and Malik Monk, however, Adebayo will not hire an agent, meaning he can choose to return to Lexington if he doesn't like his draft projections.

"This process we went through at Kentucky was a tough but a rewarding one," Adebayo said in a statement Wednesday. "It was everything I wanted when I decided to come to Kentucky. It taught me a lot. It taught me how to be a better man on and off the court. I have improved so much since the beginning of the season thanks to the hard work of the coaching staff. They helped me with every step of the process along the way and they never gave up on me."

Added UK coach John Calipari: "Bam was our hardest worker this season. You’re talking about a player who can guard all five positions, has more perimeter skills than people know, and someone with size and a physique that immediately translates to that league. Bam is a great kid with a ton of upside. Should he decide to stay in the draft, he will be an outstanding four man in the NBA. Every organization needs character and Bam is a high-character kid who only cares about winning."

The 6-foot-10 forward was Kentucky's most reliable interior presence, and established himself as one of the country's better big men late in the season. He averaged 13 points and a team-high eight rebounds per game, and led the team in blocks (1.5 per game) and double-doubles (eight). Adebayo earned all-SEC second team honors and was named to the all-SEC Tournament team.

