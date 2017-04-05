UK woman who urinated on Trump golf course loses case

LONDON (AP) - A British woman who was filmed urinating on a Scotland golf course founded by U.S. President Donald Trump has lost her demand for damages.
Carol Rohan Beyts, a longtime campaigner against the course in northeast Scotland, said staff breached data protection laws by secretly recording her in April 2016.
Beyts, who says she has bladder problems, sought 3,000 pounds ($3,700) in damages from Trump International Golf Links Scotland.
The firm said staff members were collecting evidence of a criminal act.
An Edinburgh judge said Wednesday that Beyt shouldn't have been recorded, but found the action did not cause distress and declined to award damages.
The judge, Donald Corke, warned that people "taking pictures of females urinating in the countryside put themselves at real risk of prosecution under public order or voyeurism."
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Model and Kardashian clan member Kendall Jenner's turn as a Pepsi-wielding protester has some on social media decrying the imagery as appropriation of the Black Lives Matter movement.More >>
Model and Kardashian clan member Kendall Jenner's turn as a Pepsi-wielding protester has some on social media decrying the imagery as appropriation of the Black Lives Matter movement.More >>
A tunnel-boring machine has broken through a concrete wall beneath Seattle in a troubled multibillion-dollar project to replace a waterfront highway with an underground roadwayMore >>
A tunnel-boring machine has broken through a concrete wall beneath Seattle in a troubled multibillion-dollar project to replace a waterfront highway with an underground roadwayMore >>
A White House offer to revise the party's failed health care bill is getting mixed reviews from conservative and moderate lawmakersMore >>
A White House offer to revise the party's failed health care bill is getting mixed reviews from conservative and moderate lawmakersMore >>
When North Carolina's slugfest with Gonzaga came to an end Monday night, the Tar Heels had all their answers: The national title was theirs, the nets were hanging around their necks, their redemption tour was a successMore >>
When North Carolina's slugfest with Gonzaga came to an end Monday night, the Tar Heels had all their answers: The national title was theirs, the nets were hanging around their necks, their redemption tour was a successMore >>
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has signed a climate change agreement with California Gov. Jerry Brown at the start of a five-day visit to the U.S. that comes as Scotland considers its independence from the United KingdomMore >>
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has signed a climate change agreement with California Gov. Jerry Brown at the start of a five-day visit to the U.S. that comes as Scotland considers its independence from the United KingdomMore >>
Rescuers in Southern California have saved a dog that fell into a 30-foot wellMore >>
Rescuers in Southern California have saved a dog that fell into a 30-foot wellMore >>
Democrats claimed the votes they needed Monday to block President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, but the victory was only fleeting, setting up a historic showdown with RepublicansMore >>
Democrats claimed the votes they needed Monday to block President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, but the victory was only fleeting, setting up a historic showdown with RepublicansMore >>
It's not chemo, it's not radiation: It's a novel way to fight deadly brain tumorsMore >>
It's not chemo, it's not radiation: It's a novel way to fight deadly brain tumorsMore >>
Spanish fly and quaaludes could be on the agenda when Bill Cosby returns to a Pennsylvania court for the latest showdown over evidence in his sexual-assault caseMore >>
Spanish fly and quaaludes could be on the agenda when Bill Cosby returns to a Pennsylvania court for the latest showdown over evidence in his sexual-assault caseMore >>
The best women's hockey players in the U.S. can now make a living playing the sport they love thanks to a landmark agreement with USA Hockey after threatening to boycott the world championshipMore >>
The best women's hockey players in the U.S. can now make a living playing the sport they love thanks to a landmark agreement with USA Hockey after threatening to boycott the world championshipMore >>
Four people are recovering from minor injuries after their sailboat capsized and crashed into a California pier in a dramatic scene captured by multiple witnessesMore >>
Four people are recovering from minor injuries after their sailboat capsized and crashed into a California pier in a dramatic scene captured by multiple witnessesMore >>