Some Indiana schools dismissing early due to severe weather threat

By Joey Brown, Digital Content Manager
NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - The New Albany Floyd County Consolidated School Corporation and West Clark Community Schools will dismiss classes one hour early, and Crawford County Community Schools will release students two hours early on Wednesday because of the threat of severe weather.

All afternoon and evening activities are also canceled.

Several other schools and districts in southern Indiana are also closing. Click here for the updated list.

Strong thunderstorms that could produce rain, high winds, large hail and possible tornadoes are expected this afternoon and evening.

