Shady crooks: Thieves in mirrored sunglasses rob Berlin shop

BERLIN (AP) - Police in the German capital are on the lookout for a flashy bunch of jewelry thieves last seen wearing white coveralls and mirrored sunglasses.
Berlin police said the five disguised men drove a Volkswagen Golf into a jewelry shop before dawn Wednesday, jumped out of the vehicle and smashed open display cases with a hammer and crowbar.
An eyewitness says that after taking a bunch of watches, the burglars sped off in two Audis, leaving the Volkswagen behind in the shop's rubble the shop.
Police are now asking any other witnesses to come forward to help them in their investigation.
