Bannon fired as WH chief strategist

President Donald Trump tweets that 'Radical Islamic Terrorism must be stopped by whatever means necessary!'.

President Donald Trump tweets that 'Radical Islamic Terrorism must be stopped by whatever means necessary!'.

Actor Kal Penn, artist Chuck Close and virtually the entire membership of the President's Committee On the Arts and Humanities have announced their resignation.

Actor Kal Penn, artist Chuck Close and virtually the entire membership of the President's Committee On the Arts and Humanities have announced their resignation.

White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, left, walks with White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, who resigned last July 28 after failing to bring the feuding White House staff to heel. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(RNN) - White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon is on his way out, and Friday is his last day working in the White House.

The New York Times, ABC News and Bloomberg all reported his ousting, which was confirmed by the White House.

Bannon and chief of staff John Kelly "mutually agreed today would be Steve's last day," according to a statement from press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Trump apparently was furious over Bannon's interview with the American Prospect, which contradicted Trump, media reports indicate.

The American Prospect published Wednesday excerpts of an interview with Bannon. The chief strategist went against Trump's "fire and fury" talk on North Korea, saying there was no military solution with the country.

Bannon going - admin officials say it was Trump, people close to Bannon insist he resigned. https://t.co/XuOvPjZN37 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 18, 2017

"There’s no military solution (to North Korea’s nuclear threats), forget it," Bannon told the Prospect. "Until somebody solves the part of the equation that shows me that ten million people in Seoul don’t die in the first 30 minutes from conventional weapons, I don’t know what you’re talking about, there’s no military solution here, they got us.

He also said the U.S. is falling behind China's economy and spoke of removing rivals from the administration.

Rumors have been flying for a while that Bannon was on the outs, particularly after the Charlottesville, VA, protests.

At a press conference during which Trump doubled down on his earlier contention that "both sides" were at fault for the violence in Charlottesville, Trump was asked about Bannon's future at the White House.

"I like Mr. Bannon, he’s a friend of mine. But Mr. Bannon came on very late, you know that. I went through 17 senators, governors and I won all the primaries. ... He is not a racist, I can tell you that – he’s a good person. He actually gets some unfair press in that regard. But we’ll see what happens with Mr. Bannon, but he’s a good person and I think the press treats him, frankly, very unfairly," Trump said.

Also Friday, all of the members of the President's Committee On the Arts and Humanities announced their resignation.

Update:All members have now resigned. Per @politico, PCAH is an official agency, that makes this the 1st White House department to resign pic.twitter.com/kk7buaVr9G — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) August 18, 2017

Trump also dissolved two business councils this week amid multiple resignations of the members, due to the president's combative remarks on the Charlottesville white supremacist protests.

Despite his history in the alt-right movement, when asked the white supremacist who marched on Charlottesville, Bannon called them"losers," ''a fringe element" and "a collection of clowns."

Several people have called for Bannon's ouster, including former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci.

Bannon joins Scaramucci, chief of staff Reince Priebus, press secretary Sean Spicer, and national security adviser Michael Flynn among the senior staff that have not lasted the first year of the Trump administration.

The fate of Seb Gorka - deputy assistant to the president who, like Bannon, is a Breitbart alum - is unknown. Sanders told reporters she doesn't have "any update on that front."

He was named White House chief strategist following his tenure as campaign CEO for President Donald Trump, whose campaign he took over in August 2016. Trump's campaign was in trouble before Bannon took the reins and whipped it to victory.

As the former executive editor of Breitbart News, he was influential in the so-called "alt-right" political movement, but was not particularly well-known in traditional conservative politics before Trump's ascendance to the White House.

When Trump selected Bannon as top strategist, outcry erupted from the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism. He has proudly embraced the nebulous "alt-right" movement, which is sometimes defined as including neo-Nazis and other white supremacists.

He was regarded as the author of the flurry of executive orders Trump signed in the first days of his administration, including the president's controversial travel ban on six Muslim-majority countries.

Trump was criticized for naming Bannon to the National Security Council's principals committee in January. Bannon, who had no experience in national security or foreign policy, was removed from the committee in April.

While Bannon was in charge, Breitbart, one of the early supporters of the Trump campaign, covered the president favorably and received several exclusive interviews in return. The chief strategist was a founding member of the board for the right-wing, "anti-establishment" website and took over as executive chair when its namesake, Andrew Breitbart, died unexpectedly in 2012.

On a radio show he formerly hosted for Breitbart, Bannon called Islam the most radical religion in the world and claimed that the U.S. is in a civilizational struggle against non-Western cultures. He also claimed that Islamic sympathizers infiltrated the U.S. government and news media.

Before his time in media and politics, Bannon was a junior officer in the Navy and an investment banker at Goldman Sachs. He Holds an MBA from Harvard.

Bannon has produced 18 films, most of which are political. They include the pro-Sarah Palin feature The Undefeated and the anti-Clinton feature Clinton Cash.

Copyright 2017 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.